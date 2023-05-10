Moose sightings reported across CT

(WFSB) - There have been an awful lot of bear encounters in recent weeks, and now people are reporting moose sightings in some unlikely places.

You might be surprised at where these larger-than-life animals are popping up.

Eyewitness News viewer J.J. Rivera captured video of a moose in the woods near where he works at LAZ Fly parking in Windsor Locks, near Bradley International Airport.

“I was impressed. I stop over here and take a picture,” Rivera said. “I just watch him for like 10 minutes,, I was impressed.”

Sightings are rare. State wildlife experts estimate there are only 100 to 150 moose in the entire state.

In Windsor, security footage caught a moose running through a yard on Rainbow Road.

Across the street from that home is the Rainbow Dam Fishway and over time, wildlife from in there has mingled with humans across the street.

“Big and small animals just alike, I’m not surprised they saw a moose this is a woody area I believe it,” said Myles Lynch, of Windsor.

This is the time of year when mothers kick out the offspring born last year. That’s why you might see a lone moose trying to establish itself in the world.

“The other day we had one pop up in Watertown, hopefully it stays in that area and doesn’t move down to Waterbury,” said Andrew LaBonte, DEEP Biologist.

Moose can really make tracks, covering between 5 and 10 miles a day.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) keeps tabs on our moose population with help from people reporting sightings. It’s been years since they’ve tagged the animals.

“It’s all from folks calling DEEP dispatch, reporting sightings on Facebook or directly to our website,” LaBonte said.

DEEP doesn’t expect the moose population to explode in Connecticut; they attribute that to global warming.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.