Norwich police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Shooting at the Norwich Apartments.
Shooting at the Norwich Apartments.
By Evan Sobol and Luke Hajdasz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Police in Norwich are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Norwich Apartments on Sandy Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Police said one person was injured. They are alert and conscious.

Multiple cars left the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

