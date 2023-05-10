Racist flyers resurface again in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say racist messages were found again in Rocky Hill.

Officers are asking for the public’s help as their investigation continues.

In part, these flyers promote the growth of white supremacy groups.

Just this past weekend, local residents met at a rally to help promote unity across their community.

Rocky Hill Police Department says this new group of fliers was reported on Tuesday, May 9th.

They were found in the area of Old Main St. and Goff Brook Ln.

Back in April, the fliers were found at other locations in Rocky Hill.

At a recent Rocky Hill Commission of Innovation and Inclusion Meeting, several residents said this is an attack on a diverse community.

Local residents say they’re left frustrated, upset, and some feeling personally attacked.

“This group targets Jewish people, African-Americans, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. The rhetoric includes misinformation we hear daily about African American studies, drag queens, and immigrants”, one Rocky Hill resident said at the Commission of Innovation and Inclusion Meeting.

Police continue to investigate the incidents, adding they are working with both State and Federal partners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Hill police at (860) 258-7640.

