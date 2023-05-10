Robbery, police pursuit ends in crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) – A robbery and a police pursuit ended in a crash in North Haven Wednesday.

Authorities said there is a large police presence in the area of the Route 40 connector.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the I-91 southbound and I-91 northbound to Route 40 north ramps are closed.

State police said they are assisting with the investigation.

No further information was available.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

