Serious crash closes Route 6 in Brooklyn(WFSB Viewer)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 6 in Brooklyn is closed Tuesday night because of a serious crash.

Route 6 is closed in the area of Cherry Hill Road, according to state police.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 6:56 p.m.

A dump truck and a car collided, said police. Serious injuries are reported.

State police responded along with EMS and the local fire department.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

