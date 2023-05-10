Serious crash closes Route 6 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 6 in Brooklyn is closed Tuesday night because of a serious crash.

Route 6 is closed in the area of Cherry Hill Road, according to state police.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 6:56 p.m.

A dump truck and a car collided, said police. Serious injuries are reported.

State police responded along with EMS and the local fire department.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

