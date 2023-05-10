State marshals handling evictions on high alert as pandemic housing help ends

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - There are growing concerns over trying to evict people from homes.

Telling someone they need to leave their home is not easy.

A state marshal found that out the hard way, when police intervened and shot a tenant wielding a knife during an eviction in eastern Connecticut Tuesday.

Eyewitness News talked with a state marshal who said the tension is weighing on them as pandemic-era housing help winds down.

In Waterbury alone there have been more than 150 residential eviction filings since April 1.

When those filings become a judge’s orders, state marshals are charged with carrying out the most emotional part.

“You’re hired to do that court order and you have to get it done,” said Brian Hobart.

Hobart has spent three decades telling families they’ve been ordered to leave their homes.

In recent months those conversations haven’t gotten easier.

“They think that they’re entitled, I don’t know if it’s because of the COVID or whatever and you know you have to bear in mind what we do as state marshals we’re doing on a court order,” Hobart said.

But as you might expect, those orders are far from welcome.

An eviction resulted in a state trooper shooting a tenant in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Hobart said he worries about his safety every day.

“I’m not a policeman I am a state marshal so if I have a combatant tenant that isn’t going to leave I step outside and I call the police,” Hobart said. “Through the years you have a feeling that something is possibly going to go awry.”

“Some people are attached to where they live and they’re not willing to move,” said Maria Rivera with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury.

The Neighborhood Housing Services helps tenants on the other side of those heated exchanges.

Housing counselors said it’s getting difficult to get some landlords on board with post-pandemic rental assistance.

“There’s the inflation rate. If they get somebody out, they can now rent at a higher amount,” Rivera said.

Jessica Marrero is one of the dozens of Waterbury tenants facing an eviction.

“I will be like in the streets with nowhere to go,” Marrero said.

She is trying to evaluate her dwindling options in a post-COVID world before hearing the knock on her door.

“Some situations are extremely sad. Terrible,” Hobart said. “It’s not an easy job.”

Just since April 1, there have been 2,064 residential eviction filings statewide.

