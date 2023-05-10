Contests
Student to be charged following Hillhouse social media threat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into a social media threat against Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

They said the message threatened the school resource officers and the school itself.

Investigators found the student behind the message, and that person was given a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson put out a statement to remind everyone that school threats will always be taken seriously.

He also said police plan to charge the student.

