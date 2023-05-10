Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Threat leads to evacuation, dismissal at a magnet school in Bloomfield

Bloomfield police.
Bloomfield police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Academy of International Studies was evacuated Wednesday because of a threat, officials said.

A potential bomb threat was called in to the Bloomfield Police Department, according to the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC).

CREC security then notified the school and advised them to evacuate.

Students were dismissed for the day.

“CREC will continue to work closely with law enforcement and take additional action as needed if anyone from the school was involved in placing the original call,” said Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Superintendent of CREC Magnet Schools.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 10. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth to end the week!
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Police investigation at a home in Brooklyn.
Man being evicted from Brooklyn home shot by state trooper
Temer Leary, whom Wolcott police described as 'armed and dangerous,' was taken into custody in...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Wolcott police arrested in Albany, NY

Latest News

Firefighters responded to an abandoned building fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham the...
Abandoned building goes up in flames in North Windham
Jaime Aponte.
Man arrested following road rage incident in Woodbridge
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
Jay Gilbert Gauvin.
Man arrested for trying to break into Branford home