Threat leads to evacuation, dismissal at a magnet school in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Academy of International Studies was evacuated Wednesday because of a threat, officials said.

A potential bomb threat was called in to the Bloomfield Police Department, according to the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC).

CREC security then notified the school and advised them to evacuate.

Students were dismissed for the day.

“CREC will continue to work closely with law enforcement and take additional action as needed if anyone from the school was involved in placing the original call,” said Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Superintendent of CREC Magnet Schools.

