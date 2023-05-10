Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then trending warmer!
Technical Discussion: A chillier night, then trending warmer!
Temer Leary, whom Wolcott police described as 'armed and dangerous,' was taken into custody in...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Wolcott police arrested in Albany, NY
Police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a person walking through the park noticed...
Man’s body found in shallow grave at Mohegan park
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Family member of American Idol winner dies in Wolcott motorcycle accident

Latest News

Prosecutors sought to portray as racist a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man...
Prosecutors say man found guilty of killing protester is intolerant, violent
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Handler Janice Hays poses for photos with Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show in first for breed
I-TEAM: CT’s Kids in Crisis: Walk-in Urgent Crisis Centers, Med Psych Inpatient Unit coming to...
I-TEAM: CT’s Kids in Crisis: Walk-in Urgent Crisis Centers, Med Psych Inpatient Unit coming to Connecticut