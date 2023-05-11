1st seed UConn softball takes on St. John’s in Big East Tournament

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn softball opens up the BIG EAST Tournament against 5th seed St. John’s Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies enter the tournament as the number one seed after winning the regular season title for a second consecutive season.

They are looking to capture their first BIG EAST Championship trophy since 2001.

Huskies will match up with the 5 seed, St. John’s Red Storm tomorrow at noon!



Tickets➡️ https://t.co/GrfGaUZS5K pic.twitter.com/gouCcQNmvD — UConn Softball (@UConnSoftball) May 10, 2023

Sophomore Lexi Hastings and junior Payton Kinney received all-BIG EAST first-team honors this year, leading UConn to a 33-15 record.

Grace Jenkins was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, the fifth player in program history to claim the honor.

UConn’s opponent, St. John’s, won their opening game in the tournament against Butler, 9-6.

The first pitch for UConn’s matchup against St. John’s is set for 12:00 pm at Burrill Family Field.

Ticketing information for today’s BIG EAST Softball Tournament matchup can be found here.

