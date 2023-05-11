2.2 million Peloton bikes recalled

(WFSB) - More than 2 million Peloton exercise bikes have been recalled because of all an injury hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the product involved in the recall was the “Peloton Bikes Model PL01.″

2.2 million Peloton Model PL01 bikes were recalled on May 11, 2023. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

It was first posted on Thursday.

The CPSC said the hazard was that the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, which poses fall and injury risks.

The remedy listed on the CPSC’s website was repair.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair,” the CPSC said. “Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.”

The Peloton bike measures 4 feet long by 2 feet wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights. The Peloton name and the model number are displayed on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

The CPSC said Peloton received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries that included a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online between Jan. 2018 and May 2023. The retail price was $1,400.

Peloton can be reached toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at https://support.onepeloton.com/hc/en-us/articles/360060446032-Peloton-Recalls-Tread-And-Tread-Full-Details-Here or at www.onepeloton.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

More information can also be found on the CPSC’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.