HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The state’s Covid-19 public health emergency ends Thursday.

This means there will be significant changes to state Covid testing and vaccinations.

Gov. Lamont says Covid services and programs will now go as followed:

- State-supported testing sites will end on June 30th 2023.

- The cost of PCR and at home tests will transition to traditional health care coverage.

- The federal government plans on distributing the remaining vaccines and boosters to pharmacies and other providers.

- The cost of Covid-19 vaccines and boosters will transition to traditional health care coverage.

At today’s conference marking the end of the emergency order, Governor Lamont said it took a lot of diligence and resiliency from the state to come this far.

“I’d like to think history is going to look back and say each and every one of you, a lot of folks did small things in a big way that made an enormous difference and you’re our greatest generation, for that I am so thankful,’ said Gov. Lamont.

As for reporting Covid data, it won’t be recorded year-round.

The State Department of Health’s reporting period will take place during the respiratory viral disease season.

This means Covid data will be recorded from October 5th through late May or early June.

