Danbury police arrest CNA for multiple sexual assaults

Juan Farfan
Juan Farfan(Danbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man who worked as a certified nursing assistant in Danbury is facing charges for multiple sexual assaults, according to police.

Authorities said the incidents happened at the Western Rehabilitation Care Center.

Police were first notified in November 2022. An employee at the facility told police they were sexually assaulted by 57-year-old Juan Farfan.

In January, police received another sexual assault complaint. This time it was from a resident of the facility, according to police.

“The resident told investigators that after several disturbing encounters with Farfan, the resident decided to install a camera in their room,” Danbury police said. Video from the recordings show Farfan alone in the victim’s room doing inappropriate things with the victim’s belongings.”

Farfan was immediately placed on administrative leave by the facility, police said. He was then fired.

Police said Farfan was arrested on May 10. He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal attempt at sexual assault first-degree, and two counts of sexual assault fourth-degree.

Farfan was released on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to notify Danbury police.

