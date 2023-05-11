Don’t rush the process of finding the perfect babysitter match

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jane Thielen started the Impeccable Nanny Agency here in Connecticut with a very straightforward goal in mind to help moms.

“You can’t show up to work at 100% if your baby doesn’t sleep yet at night and you’re not getting sleep, having help is perfectly acceptable and wonderful you just have to spend the time to find the right person,” said Thielen.

Thielen made a career out of connecting families with nannies that fit their individual needs.

Thielen said, “first and foremost is personality like you want this person around your children? do you like them? do you they have a similar style of how they engage that you’re looking forward to being in your household. Second is obviously you want to do your due diligence and make sure they have good references. if you get to that point where you’re talking about what you’ve done in the past, and who you’ve worked for, call the references talk to them at length have questions you want to ask them and make sure they’re VERY excited about this person, not just ‘she showed up on time’”

Jayme Demers, a busy working mother of two from West Hartford, said it was just a few years ago she found herself in need of help and didn’t know where to start.

“It definitely feels overwhelming, when you’re just you know I have this little baby and you know they’re so little and precious and I know all of the things that they need and what’s important for them and for our family,” said Demers.

Demers said it was just talking to her neighbors, friends and family about their situation that pointed her in a new direction.

“Somewhere, someone along the line someone said ‘hey there’s local Facebook group that can connect nannies and babysitters to families,” said Demers.

That was how Jayme came to find the Babysitters Club of West Hartford and the results have been amazing.

Demers said, “and so I’ve hired 5 people and 100% success rate some of them have been just kind of open-ended longer-term nanny situations others have been other the summer or just to fill a smaller shorter-term gap.”

Jayme, like Jane said the best advice is to invest time in finding the right fit beginning with writing down your needs and be as specific as possible.

“What the job entails, you know logistics of it all, and also what’s important to me and my child and my family and they’re non negotiables and these are the things I need and I’m not going to settle just because I’m desperate,” said Demers.

Just remember that at the end of the day, don’t rush the process.

“Take your time! It’s not like you have to have someone in your house tomorrow,” said Thielen. “Take your time, get to know them, call the references yourself, maybe invite the person over for an informal interview and have a cup of coffee and just chit chat a little bit!”

