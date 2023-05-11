Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Donut-driving suspect damages business in Sprague

State police released surveillance video of a driver doing donuts in Sprague around 1:15 a.m. on May 11. They said one of the turns damaged a business.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for whoever was behind he wheel of a pickup truck that damaged a business in Sprague early Thursday morning.

They said that around 1:15 a.m., the driver of a single cab Dodge pickup did a donut on Main Street and hit a package store.

The driver then drove up over onto a sidewalk.

“[The truck is] easily identifiable as the letters across the sun visor on the windshield state ‘RAISE HELL,’” the resident state trooper’s office in Sprague posted to social media. “I am sure somebody can identify this vehicle.”

Anyone who knows the vehicle or knows who was drive it was asked to call state police at 860-848-6500.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Middlebury crash - DOT - WFSB
I-84 west in Middlebury reopens after 3-car crash with serious injuries
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
The state and federal public health emergency declarations end on May 11, 2023.
CT’s COVID public health emergency expires Thursday

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
Oil tank explosion reported in Manchester
2.2 million Peloton Model PL01 bikes were recalled on May 11, 2023.
2.2 million Peloton bikes recalled
Sprague pickup truck - WFSB
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: State police seek 'donut'-driving suspect in Sprague
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony...
‘The greatest player in the history of the game’ to be honored at Patriots home opener