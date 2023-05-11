Donut-driving suspect damages business in Sprague

SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for whoever was behind he wheel of a pickup truck that damaged a business in Sprague early Thursday morning.

They said that around 1:15 a.m., the driver of a single cab Dodge pickup did a donut on Main Street and hit a package store.

The driver then drove up over onto a sidewalk.

“[The truck is] easily identifiable as the letters across the sun visor on the windshield state ‘RAISE HELL,’” the resident state trooper’s office in Sprague posted to social media. “I am sure somebody can identify this vehicle.”

Anyone who knows the vehicle or knows who was drive it was asked to call state police at 860-848-6500.

