East Haven police post video of restaurant burglar

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Haven are looking to identify a restaurant burglary suspect.

They said a man burglarized a business during the early morning hours of April 10.

Police did not identify the restaurant. Channel 3 is working to confirm where the crime happened.

They asked anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Det. John Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.

