East Haven police post video of restaurant burglar
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Haven are looking to identify a restaurant burglary suspect.
They said a man burglarized a business during the early morning hours of April 10.
Police did not identify the restaurant. Channel 3 is working to confirm where the crime happened.
They asked anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Det. John Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.
