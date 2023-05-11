Contests
Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

