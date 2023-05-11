Contests
‘The greatest player in the history of the game’ to be honored at Patriots home opener

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony...
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony Michel during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Tom Brady is coming home.

The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that #12 will be honored at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA during the team’s home opener.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you, I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game,” said Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO, in a social media post.

The game information will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday on the NFL Network.

Brady won seven championships, six of which were with the Patriots.

He played nearly his entire career with New England.

His final two seasons were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced his retirement in February.

