Legislators consider proposal to eliminate certain medical debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is a push to cancel billions of dollars in medical debt in Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont will unveil the details of his plan Thursday morning at the Connecticut Institute for Primary Care Innovation.

The governor is proposing the state use $20 million in federal COVID relief to contract a non-profit that buys medical debt.

That non-profit would then negotiate with hospitals to buy medical debt at a fraction of its’ original cost.

The plan could eliminate up to $2 billion in debt, and there would be no application process to cancel your debt.

Gov. Lamont says this would help put millions of dollars back into the economy, providing relief to those who need it most.

Critics on the other side of the aisle question whether the state would be purchasing uncollectable debt anyway.

The General Assembly is currently considering the proposal.

Gov. Lamont will host a press conference with plan advocates at 11 a.m.

