Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Legislators consider proposal to eliminate certain medical debt

The proposal would cancel overdue medical debts for thousands of Connecticut residents who are struggling to pay their bills.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There is a push to cancel billions of dollars in medical debt in Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont will unveil the details of his plan Thursday morning at the Connecticut Institute for Primary Care Innovation.

The governor is proposing the state use $20 million in federal COVID relief to contract a non-profit that buys medical debt.

That non-profit would then negotiate with hospitals to buy medical debt at a fraction of its’ original cost.

The plan could eliminate up to $2 billion in debt, and there would be no application process to cancel your debt.

Gov. Lamont says this would help put millions of dollars back into the economy, providing relief to those who need it most.

Critics on the other side of the aisle question whether the state would be purchasing uncollectable debt anyway.

The General Assembly is currently considering the proposal.

Gov. Lamont will host a press conference with plan advocates at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Middlebury crash - DOT - WFSB
I-84 west in Middlebury reopens after 3-car crash with serious injuries
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
The state and federal public health emergency declarations end on May 11, 2023.
CT’s COVID public health emergency expires Thursday

Latest News

Police believe the homicide was a ‘targeted attack’ against the victim.
Norwich police identify person of interest after woman shot, killed in ‘targeted’ attack
Covid-19 public health emergency ends Thursday
Covid-19 public health emergency ends Thursday
The state and federal public health emergency declarations end on May 11, 2023.
CT’s COVID public health emergency expires Thursday
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth on the way...