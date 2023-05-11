Milford kicks off mosquito control program

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you love spending time outside, you know summer and those pesky mosquitoes will be here before you know it.

Milford is already taking steps to keep those biters at bay.

The city is already out treating marshy areas, trying to reduce the number of breeding sites.

There are also some real simple steps you can take as well, to keep you and your family safe.

Rocking on a swing with her little grandson at Eisenhower Park, Cindy Phelan doesn’t have to worry about mosquitoes in the middle of the day, but: “When we’re out at night, long sleeves,” Phelan said.

Just one of several precautions to hopefully prevent those pesky pets from feasting on her family.

“We do have the repellent, citronella, things like that to keep them at bay,” said Phelan. “No standing water, we get rid of that, so that seems to help.”

The city of Milford is doing its part too, by kicking off its mosquito control program.

“We’ll do some inspection of the sites, and then where we find breeding, well treat those with a biological larvicide,” said David Roach with All Habitat Services, LLC.

The program is focusing on where these small little bugs can grow into big biters down the road.

“Wetlands, marshy areas, catch basins and what we’re looking to do is essentially reduce the adult mosquito population,” said Deepa Joseph, the Milford Health Director.

It’s those adult mosquitoes that can carry some nasty and potentially deadly viruses.

“It is designed to collect the mosquitoes most likely carrying West Nile virus in our state,” Roach said.

Experts say remember the three Ds: drain, defend and dress. Get rid of standing water, use repellant, and dress with light, loose fitting clothing.

For what to expect over the next few months, John Shepard, who helps run the state’s mosquito trapping and testing program, said early on, it often depends on the winter snow and just how rainy a spring we’re having.

“We are in conditions that are normal to dry across the state, but these mosquitoes can hatch and will hatch in these early season locations and that’s why larvicide programs that Milford have are important to try and reduce the biting mosquitoes that will be out in late May into early June,” said Shepard with the CT Agricultural Experiment Station.

The state will begin its trapping and testing program at more than 100 sites across Connecticut at the end of the month. That runs through October.

