Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled homicide; victim’s daughter files lawsuit

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - We’ve learned the death of an 87-year-old man at a nursing home in Old Saybrook has been ruled a homicide.

Edward Flynn died almost a year ago, but this is just now coming to the surface.

According to a lawsuit filed by his daughter, Edward Flynn has been a resident at Apple Rehab Old Saybrook since 2017.

In June 2022, Flynn died, after his daughter says he was attacked by another resident.

The medical examiner ruled Flynn’s death a homicide, saying he died from complications of blunt force trauma to the neck.

Flynn’s daughter filed a lawsuit, alleging Apple Rehab’s negligence resulted in his death.

The lawsuit claims Flynn had been involved in an ongoing argument with the other resident, about the volume of Flynn’s tv.

The lawsuit goes on to say that on June 2nd of 2022, Flynn saw the man coming out of Flynn’s room. He did not have permission to be in there, according to the lawsuit.

When Flynn approached him, the resident “violently assaulted” Flynn, causing Flynn “To strike the wall or door frame with great force,” the lawsuit goes on to say.

According to the lawsuit, Flynn fell to the floor in extreme pain and was taken to the hospital where doctors say he suffered fractures in his neck.

A few months later, the medical examiner declared Flynn’s death a homicide.

The lawsuit claims the 60-year-old resident who allegedly killed Flynn was known to the residents and staff at apple rehab to have anger issues and be aggressive.

The lawsuit alleges Apple Rehab did nothing to resolve the issue.

We reached out to Saybrook Health Care Center, which runs Apple Rehab Old Saybrook.

Their attorney gave us a statement, saying “Our position is that this case is in litigation and that we deny any and all allegations against Saybrook Health Care Center related to this matter.”

An investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges have yet to be filed.

Old Saybrook Police and the State’s Attorney’s Office did not return our calls or emails.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.