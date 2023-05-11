Oil tank explosion reported in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - An oil tank explosion was reported in Manchester, according to police.

It happened in the area of 122 Hilliard St. on Thursday morning.

The address is Sandman’s Automotive.

“The fire has been controlled by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS,” confirmed Lt. Ryan Shea, Manchester Police Department.

No other details were released.

