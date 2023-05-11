Contests
Oil tank explosion reported in Manchester

Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on May 11.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - An oil tank explosion was reported in Manchester, according to police.

It happened in the area of 122 Hilliard St. on Thursday morning.

The address is Sandman’s Automotive.

“The fire has been controlled by Manchester Fire Rescue EMS,” confirmed Lt. Ryan Shea, Manchester Police Department.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

