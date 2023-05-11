Two Cheshire schools placed in ‘secure campus status’ due to possible threat

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Cheshire was placed in what the school district said was “secure campus status” following notification of a possible threat.

The schools affected were Cheshire High School and Humiston School.

The status was only said to be momentary and has since been lifted.

The school district described the mode as teachers continuing to teach while students were not allowed in the halls or outside for PE class, and they remained in their classrooms.

“Cheshire administration and Cheshire Police Department received a notification of a possible threat,” said Dr. Jeffrey Solan, superintendent. “We responded by taking a cautious approach while immediately investigating. We confirmed relatively quickly that there was no credible threat to people in any of our schools and we returned to normal operations.”

The entire process was initiated and ended in less than 30 minutes, Solan said.

“We are grateful for the support and quick cooperation of the Cheshire Police Department,” he said.

