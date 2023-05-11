Two schools in Waterbury locked down due to report of possible weapon

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Waterbury were locked down on Thursday following a report of a possible weapon on one of the campuses.

Waterbury Public Schools told Channel 3 that Crosby High School was locked down for the report.

The district said Michael Wallace Middle School was also locked down because of its proximity to the high school.

“The Waterbury Police Department is currently investigating,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, superintendent. “The district will provide further information shortly.”

Ruffin said parents and guardians will be able to pick up their children once the shelter in place order has been lifted.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw parents trying to break into Crosby High School to try and retrieve their children.

No other details were available.

Channel 3 is working to gather more information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.