West Hartford K9 provides comfort during medical call

WEST HARTFORD, (WFSB) – A West Hartford police K9 and officer helped a patient feel comfortable during a medical call.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Police responded to help mental health professionals who were evaluating a patient.

“The patient was initially reluctant to go to the hospital for an evaluation,” West Hartford police said. “Officers, medical personnel, and health care professionals spoke with the patient for approximately 30 minutes to no avail.”

The patient noticed Officer Andrew Teeter’s K9 patch and asked if he was a K9 officer, said police.

Officer Teeter then offered to do a demonstration with K9 Islay if they walked to the ambulance.

You can watch the demo in the video above.

“This video is one example of how our officers demonstrate the willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, show empathy, and use de-escalation and human connection to resolve a conflict,” West Hartford police said. “Great job Ofc. Teeter and “Good Giiiirl” K-9 Islay!”

