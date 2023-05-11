Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

West Hartford K9 provides comfort during medical call

West Hartford K9 provides comfort during medical call (West Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, (WFSB) – A West Hartford police K9 and officer helped a patient feel comfortable during a medical call.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Police responded to help mental health professionals who were evaluating a patient.

“The patient was initially reluctant to go to the hospital for an evaluation,” West Hartford police said. “Officers, medical personnel, and health care professionals spoke with the patient for approximately 30 minutes to no avail.”

The patient noticed Officer Andrew Teeter’s K9 patch and asked if he was a K9 officer, said police.

Officer Teeter then offered to do a demonstration with K9 Islay if they walked to the ambulance.

You can watch the demo in the video above.

“This video is one example of how our officers demonstrate the willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, show empathy, and use de-escalation and human connection to resolve a conflict,” West Hartford police said. “Great job Ofc. Teeter and “Good Giiiirl” K-9 Islay!”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Middlebury crash - DOT - WFSB
I-84 west in Middlebury reopens after 3-car crash with serious injuries
Stancovitch Fabre was described as a person of interest in a deadly Norwich shooting that...
Person of interest sought in Norwich deadly ‘targeted’ attack
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 11.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth on the way...

Latest News

West Hartford K9 provides comfort during medical call
VIDEO: West Hartford K9 provides comfort during medical call
File photo
EPA investigating possible lead contamination at Hamden daycare
Parents wait outside Crosby High School in Waterbury during a shelter in place order on May 11.
Lockdown lifted at Waterbury schools; two parents arrested for trespassing
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 11.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth on the way...