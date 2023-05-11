Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman dies in Burlington motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old woman was the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Burlington, according to state police.

Troopers identified her as Jena Marie Flammia of Burlington.

State police said that on May 6 just before 11:15 p.m., the driver of a Subaru Xv Crosstrek turned left onto Belden Road from Route 4 east when the driver struck a Harley-Davidson FXDC.

The motorcycle had been heading west on Route 4 at the time.

Flammia was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was transported to UConn Health in Farmington where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Her rider suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru suffered a suspected minor injury and was brought to UConn Health.

Both the Subaru and motorcycle needed to be towed from the scene.

No other details about the crash were released.

State police said they are still investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Middlebury crash - DOT - WFSB
I-84 west in Middlebury reopens after 3-car crash with serious injuries
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
The state and federal public health emergency declarations end on May 11, 2023.
CT’s COVID public health emergency expires Thursday

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
Oil tank explosion reported in Manchester
2.2 million Peloton Model PL01 bikes were recalled on May 11, 2023.
2.2 million Peloton bikes recalled
Sprague pickup truck - WFSB
Donut-driving suspect damages business in Sprague
Sprague pickup truck - WFSB
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: State police seek 'donut'-driving suspect in Sprague
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by running back Sony...
‘The greatest player in the history of the game’ to be honored at Patriots home opener