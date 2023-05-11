Woman dies in Burlington motorcycle crash

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old woman was the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Burlington, according to state police.

Troopers identified her as Jena Marie Flammia of Burlington.

State police said that on May 6 just before 11:15 p.m., the driver of a Subaru Xv Crosstrek turned left onto Belden Road from Route 4 east when the driver struck a Harley-Davidson FXDC.

The motorcycle had been heading west on Route 4 at the time.

Flammia was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was transported to UConn Health in Farmington where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Her rider suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru suffered a suspected minor injury and was brought to UConn Health.

Both the Subaru and motorcycle needed to be towed from the scene.

No other details about the crash were released.

State police said they are still investigating what happened.

