Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A second opinion helped turn around actor Dolph Lundgren’s cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents wait outside Crosby High School in Waterbury during a shelter in place order on May 11.
Lockdown lifted at Waterbury schools; two parents arrested for trespassing
Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
2 hurt in Manchester oil tank explosion
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled a homicide
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled homicide; victim’s daughter files lawsuit
Motorcycle crash
Woman dies in Burlington motorcycle crash
Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close

Latest News

People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge
Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
A dashboard camera captures the moment someone appears to pull a gun on a woman in Indianapolis.
VIDEO: Person in car appears to threaten driver
FILE - Lettuce is seen in this file photo. Authorities in New Hampshire said a laboratory error...
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
Your Friday morning update