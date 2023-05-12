Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents wait outside Crosby High School in Waterbury during a shelter in place order on May 11.
Lockdown lifted at Waterbury schools; two parents arrested for trespassing
Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
2 hurt in Manchester oil tank explosion
Motorcycle crash
Woman dies in Burlington motorcycle crash
Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled a homicide
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled homicide; victim’s daughter files lawsuit

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
FORECAST: Even warmer weather to end the week!
Technical Discussion: Even warmer weather to end the week!
American Psychological Association recommends social media education in schools
American Psychological Association recommends social media education in schools
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs