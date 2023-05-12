American Psychological Association recommends social media education in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The American Psychological Association released a study saying social media should be in kids’ education just like English or history.

“Youth and parents should be literate and have some social media literacy, understanding the impact that social media can have on social connections,” said Dr. Arthur C. Evans, CEO, American Psychological Association.

“It’s hard to think that we can have a comprehensive education for a child and not bring up how to use social media, how to understand social media, what companies are trying to do,” said John Powers, Director of the graduate Interactive Media and Communications program at Quinnipiac University.

Moms like Emily Snell, who has a sixth-grader, agree.

“I feel like it sets up such a standard. Beauty, lifestyle, none of that is real, but I feel like if you show them the setup of what they really look like and how their lives really are, they’d be blown away,” Emily said.

The recommendations from the APA say kids’ social media privileges should come from how developed they are.

Adults should manage their time on phones, and anything interfering with sleep and activity should be limited.

Content promoting discrimination and bullying should be strictly monitored and blocked.

11-year-old Dresden thinks at least some function would be helpful.

“It may help a little bit, but I think kids know a lot about social media, but maybe not enough about mental health,” Dresden said.

Not only would it improve students’ knowledge and health, but parents could learn something too.

“I think the students in general would react to how dare these big tech companies try to manipulate me and I think that would have an impact on the parents.”

This is just a study and these are only recommendations, but they are recommendations that may have some merit with states.

Senator Chris Murphy is trying to push through a bill that would require kids to be at least 13 years old to create a social media account.

He will be holding a roundtable with high school students, parents, counselors, and other stakeholders to discuss the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Woodbridge.

