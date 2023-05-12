Contests
Dogs attacked by coyotes in Simsbury, police say

A generic photo of a coyote(Melissa McGaw / NC Wildlife Resources Commission)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Simsbury police are warning about recent coyote attacks on dogs in town.

Police said they happened between Town Forest Road and Ethel Walker School on the west side of Bushy Hill Road.

Two dogs were attacked by coyotes in different incidents near the property, police said. The dogs survived but suffered injuries.

“There have been reports of coyotes throughout town; some have displayed stalking behavior,” Simsbury police said.

In separate incidents two small dogs were attacked and taken by coyotes, according to police.

“Both dogs at the time were by the edge of the wood line when the attacks occurred (Wildwood Road and Castlewood Road),” said police.

Simsbury police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection knows about the attacks.

