Fairfield woman charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Fairfield woman was charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty, according to police.

Glorianne Marie Lagnese, 59, was arrested following an investigation at her home on Steep Hill Road.

The investigation began on April 17 when a concerned citizen told police about a dog walking in the area.

Police said the dog was covered in feces and urine.

Animal control officers investigated and learned the dog came from Lagnese’s home.

Investigators later learned 25 dogs and 22 cats were living in poor conditions inside her home.

Animal control officers and Fairfield police removed all the animals. They are being held on a pending court order, according to police.

Police said three animals were treated for various conditions.

No dead animals were found in the home.

“The Town of Fairfield Health Department assisted the police in this case and at this point found that the home is uninhabitable,” said Fairfield police.

Lagnese was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 19.

