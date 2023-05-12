Family Friday: Mother’s Day weekend
(WFSB) - From farm fests to fire trucks, this weekend of course has so many events to celebrate mom, but also a few for the whole family to enjoy!
- May 13 & 14
- Brown’s Harvest, Windsor
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Food trucks, vendors, farm tours, etc.
- Free admission
- $10 activities pass available for:
- Unlimited barrel train rides
- Unlimited jump pad
- Plant-your-own seed to take home
First Responders Day & Fire Truck Show
- Saturday, May 13
- Connecticut Trolley Museum
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Meet local first responders, check out their equipment & vehicles
- Souvenir kids’ firefighter hat to take home
Mother’s Day Events:
- Free Admission to Barker Character Comic & Cartoon Museum all throughout May
- Moms jump free at FunCity Trampoline Park on May 14
- Mother’s Day Garden Tea Party – Saturday, May 13 at Designs By Lee
