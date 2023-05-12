Contests
Family Friday: Mother’s Day weekend

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WFSB) - From farm fests to fire trucks, this weekend of course has so many events to celebrate mom, but also a few for the whole family to enjoy!

Spring Fest

  • May 13 & 14
  • Brown’s Harvest, Windsor
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Food trucks, vendors, farm tours, etc.
  • Free admission
  • $10 activities pass available for:
    • Unlimited barrel train rides
    • Unlimited jump pad
    • Plant-your-own seed to take home

First Responders Day & Fire Truck Show

  • Saturday, May 13
  • Connecticut Trolley Museum
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Meet local first responders, check out their equipment & vehicles
  • Souvenir kids’ firefighter hat to take home

Mother’s Day Events:

