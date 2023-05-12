Legislators consider proposal barring kids under 13 from social media

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - For many, apps like Tik Tok and Instagram are a big part of their daily lives.

Now there is a push to limit how social media is used and who can use it.

Sen. Chris Murphy will be at Amity High School in Woodbridge Friday afternoon, where he will sit down with parents and students to discuss social media.

He’s part of a bipartisan group of US senators proposing legislation requiring age restrictions.

The panel is being assembled after the American Psychological Association released a study suggesting that safe social media use should be taught in schools like English or US History.

This push aims to educate kids and give them the training they need to understand and know what they’re using.

The study emphasizes social media apps’ effects on children and their mental health.

When it comes to how much time youngsters should spend on social media, the study recommends it should be based on how developed they are, with adults managing their time on cell phones.

This enables parents to look out for anything that promotes discrimination, bullying or interferes with a child’s sleep.

“It sets up such a standard. Beauty, lifestyle, none of that is natural, but I feel like if you show them the setup of what they really look like and how their lives really are, they’d be blown away,” said Emily Snell, a local parent.

John Powers, a professor at Quinnipiac University, added, “It’s hard to think that we can have a comprehensive education for a child and not bring up how to use social media. How to understand social media. What companies are trying to do.”

Under Sen. Murphy’s proposal, social media platforms would be barred from creating accounts for those 13 and under.

Juveniles under 18-years-old would need parental consent.

The roundtable is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Amity High School in Woodbridge.

