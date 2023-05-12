Making the most of your family vacation

(WFSB) - All this week, Eyewitness News is focusing on making the most of the summer with your family.

We’re spotlighting one of the most memorable and often stressful part of the warmer months: the family vacation.

A family vacation is a chance to collect one heck of a souvenir.

“Second time as a family in Mystic,” said Dan Lagallo. “I had been here as a kid with my parents so we wanted to bring them.”

Experiences you have today swirl into tomorrow’s nostalgia, building generations of family history.

“We’ve come to see the Morgan which is a whaling ship!” Claudia Iannuccilli of Rhode Island.

“Since I’ve gotten farther out in life it’s time to go enjoy the beach. She got me into it,” said Seth Paquette of Connecticut.

“Memories are a big deal so you know to be able to reflect back on all the things you’ve done,” said Lenny Iannuccilli. “It’s special.”

A good family vacation is more than just a change of scenery.

But the first step is actually getting out of the house.

“I do a lot of family therapy,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, a Psychologist with the Institute of Living.

Saunders said families were spending a lot of time together during COVID-19, but that quantity definitely doesn’t mean quality.

“It wasn’t necessarily relax time. I mean it was time together,” Saunders said. “The stress level was so high with so much uncertainty.”

There is no magic number of days to stay or miles away that makes up the perfect family vacation.

“It’s the shared experience, it’s the memories. It’s also realizing that in those experiences often things go wrong. So how do you weather those difficulties?” Saunders said.

Bonding doesn’t always look pretty but Saunders said there’s ways to keep the harmony, like knowing what the youngest members of the family can handle.

“Young children can’t sit in the car for days and days on end,” said Saunders.

Once you get to your destination, it’s important for parents to embrace those precious few chances to feel like a kid again.

“The world is so different from when I was their age But to have them see some of the same things and actually we’re staying in the same hotel I did as a kid,” said Dan LeGallo of New Hampshire.

“We’re gonna go to the Mystic Seaport Museum and that’s going to be fun,” said Samantha LeGallo.

“Active and really interactive because that’s what you want for the shared experience,” said Saunders. “You’re working on communication you’re working on really knowing and understanding each other.”

Strong bonds make memories last, even when families change.

“Our kids are all getting older we have one in college the big guy right here and two in high school who are going to college soon so we take advantage of all the time we can get together,” said Dan LeGallo.

“We come down here once a year to spend Father’s Day weekend,” said Joan Navarro of Dayville.

Sparking the keepsake traditions that keep families together.

“We’re coming up on like year five,” Navarro said.

“It’s great my kids come down, her kids come down,” Paquette said.

“We like to play games in the hotel as well as touring around. I have fun hanging with my family, yeah,” Samantha LeGallo said.

