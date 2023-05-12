Man intentionally run over by driver in New Haven, police say
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are trying to track down a vehicle and driver involved in an incident where a man was intentionally run over.
They said it happened in the area of 85 Laura St. on April 11 around 1:15 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, police said they found a man who was intentionally assaulted and run over by what was described as a silver motor vehicle.
“The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries,” New Haven police said in a news release.
Police released photos of the vehicle.
They said it was a silver Infiniti.
“The vehicle was last seen fleeing Laura Street onto Forbes Avenue,” police said.
Anyone with information about was asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.