Man intentionally run over by driver in New Haven, police say

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are trying to track down a vehicle and driver involved in an incident where a man was intentionally run over.

They said it happened in the area of 85 Laura St. on April 11 around 1:15 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, police said they found a man who was intentionally assaulted and run over by what was described as a silver motor vehicle.

“The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries,” New Haven police said in a news release.

Police released photos of the vehicle.

They said it was a silver Infiniti.

The driver ran over the man on Laura Street in New Haven on April 11, police said. (New Haven police)

“The vehicle was last seen fleeing Laura Street onto Forbes Avenue,” police said.

Anyone with information about was asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

