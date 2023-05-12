New Britain teacher inspiring students and future educators

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - One teacher in New Britain is molding the next generation of educators.

For the last 17 years, Ms. Eileen Marquez worked as a teacher.

She is New Britain High School’s teacher of the year and a finalist for the district’s Teacher of the Year Award!

Marquez said, “you find something you love; you’ll never work a day in your life.”

She left the hustle and bustle of New York behind in search for a more suburban lifestyle.

At 21, she started her career as a history teacher.

“I’ve been here ever since; it stole my heart instantly,” said Marquez

Her heart has been in education since she was a little girl.

“I am first generation,” said Marquez. “members of my family were immigrating from the Dominican Republic, and I was entrusted with the task of teaching them English.”

From that point, she quickly realized teaching was something special.

Marquez said, “seeing my students develop a love for learning before my eyes, there’s nothing like that feeling.”

In the last two years, Marquez has transitioned into an Education Pathway teacher.

In this role, she teaches students through various courses and field trips about working in education.

The courses are designed through educators rising a national organization trying to eliminate the teacher shortage.

Marquez said the program is making a big difference.

“They see the value the profession brings to the world,” said Marquez. “I always talk about changing the world one mind at a time. Being a part of the solution and not the problem.”

Students said the courses in the program have inspired them to have a life-long career in education.

One of Marquez’s students, Abel Belazquez, spoke fondly of a field experience trip to an elementary school to see how kids learn.

Belazquez said, seeing that I realized a lot of kids are missing a father figure in their life and that influenced me because these kids need a type of figure to look up to.”

Besides the hands-on courses students say Ms. Marquez was a big reason as to why they want to be teachers.

“I actually was very debatable about becoming a teacher and dealing with kids but being in her class has made me wanna be an educator even more, especially being in the preschool working with the kids,” said junior Tysi Garland.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.