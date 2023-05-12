Contests
New London police make second arrest in child abuse case

Melissa Gregor.
Melissa Gregor.(New London Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police made a second arrest in a child abuse investigation.

Melissa Gregor, 38, was arrested on Thursday. She was arrested in connection to an investigation that started back in January.

A child was living in squalor and inhumane conditions.

Police confirmed to Channel 3 that Melissa Gregor is the child’s mother.

Authorities said the child spent some time in the hospital and has recovered.

Melissa Gregor was charged with risk of injury to a minor, conspiracy to commit assault second-degree, conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint, conspiracy to commit cruelty to persons, conspiracy to commit strangulation first-degree, and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $250,000 bond.

Police said Michael Gregor, 42, is accused of assault and strangulation in the same case. He was arrested in March and held on a $750,000 bond.

Michael Gregor.
Michael Gregor.(New London Police Department)

