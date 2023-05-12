Rail cars vandalized at railroad museum’s Thomaston Station

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – Rail cars were vandalized at the Railroad Museum of New England’s Thomaston Station.

The museum posted about the damage on social media.

“Rocks were thrown, windows were smashed, ugly graffiti was spewed onto surfaces,” the museum said.

The museum said scarce volunteer time and money must be used to repair the damage.

“Donations for the damage repairs may be made to Railroad Museum of New England, PO Box 400, Thomaston, CT 06787, or by stopping by the Thomaston Station during operating hours,” said the museum.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomaston police at 860-283-4343.

A Naugatuck Railroad gift card is being offered to anyone who provides police with information leading to an arrest.

“We have been a part of this community for over 25 years, and appreciate the support we have gotten from the Town of Thomaston and its residents,” the museum said.

