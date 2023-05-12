Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Something’s Cooking: The Eatery of Wallingford

SOMETHING'S COOKING: The Eatery of Wallingford
By Roger Susanin and Kristina Russo
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - This Mother’s Day weekend a working mom Leah Masella who owns The Eatery of Wallingford with her husband Jon flourished with a not-so-secret recipe.

“I think just loving people and just desiring to serve our community and serve love them through food has made it successful,” said Leah.

The Eatery is a sandwich shop re-imagined around delicious, unique, and surprising flavor combos.

Leah said, “it’s a lot of brainstorming just kicking ideas around in the kitchen.”

The top seller is the BCB, a beautiful chicken slathered in buffalo sauce, chipotle aioli, and topped with bacon.

Another delicious choice is the Colony House; an all natural turkey sandwich with mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, and chipotle aioli.

For a healthy vegan treat, try livin’ on the edge with a falafel wrap made with veggies and zesty lemon dill aioli.

Busy moms said this take out only restaurant makes their day a little less cray crazy!

“I think it’s great because it’s healthy,” said regular customer Taira Cominsky. “It’s perfect because when it’s lunch time they have a bunch of different options.”

Perhaps best of all, Leah and Jon donate a portion of every sale including catering orders to an anti-human trafficking charity.

This working mom is proud the eatery can help teach her 3-year-old daughter Evelyn an important lesson that giving back is truly delicious!

Leah said, “if you really love people not just for the money but for the passion of loving others than you see the value of people.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents wait outside Crosby High School in Waterbury during a shelter in place order on May 11.
Lockdown lifted at Waterbury schools; two parents arrested for trespassing
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled a homicide
Nursing home death in Old Saybrook ruled homicide; victim’s daughter files lawsuit
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures will trend cooler over Mother's Day weekend.
Technical Discussion: Beautiful for Mother’s Day Weekend, trending cooler!
Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
2 hurt in Manchester oil tank explosion

Latest News

Thomaston firefighters honored
Thomaston firefighters perform CPR to save infant’s life
New Britain teacher inspiring next generation of educators
New Britain teacher inspiring students and future educators
New Britain teacher inspiring next generation of educators
VIDEO: New Britain teacher inspiring next generation of educators
Tribute lemonade stand for fallen New Haven firefighter
A sweet tribute to fallen New Haven firefighter