Something’s Cooking: The Eatery of Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - This Mother’s Day weekend a working mom Leah Masella who owns The Eatery of Wallingford with her husband Jon flourished with a not-so-secret recipe.

“I think just loving people and just desiring to serve our community and serve love them through food has made it successful,” said Leah.

The Eatery is a sandwich shop re-imagined around delicious, unique, and surprising flavor combos.

Leah said, “it’s a lot of brainstorming just kicking ideas around in the kitchen.”

The top seller is the BCB, a beautiful chicken slathered in buffalo sauce, chipotle aioli, and topped with bacon.

Another delicious choice is the Colony House; an all natural turkey sandwich with mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, and chipotle aioli.

For a healthy vegan treat, try livin’ on the edge with a falafel wrap made with veggies and zesty lemon dill aioli.

Busy moms said this take out only restaurant makes their day a little less cray crazy!

“I think it’s great because it’s healthy,” said regular customer Taira Cominsky. “It’s perfect because when it’s lunch time they have a bunch of different options.”

Perhaps best of all, Leah and Jon donate a portion of every sale including catering orders to an anti-human trafficking charity.

This working mom is proud the eatery can help teach her 3-year-old daughter Evelyn an important lesson that giving back is truly delicious!

Leah said, “if you really love people not just for the money but for the passion of loving others than you see the value of people.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.