Student approached by stranger at bus stop in Brooklyn

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – A student was approached by a stranger at a bus stop in Brooklyn Friday morning.

School officials said it happened in the area of Pheasant Lane.

A driver stopped and told a middle school student to get inside the vehicle, officials said.

The student did not get inside. They told their parents and the school, said officials.

State police was contacted with a description of the vehicle. The student said it was a grey or blue SUV with a yellow license plate.

“Please talk to your children and make them aware of the risks. We need to always be aware of our surroundings, pay attention and report it to police,” said Brooklyn Superintendent Patricia Buell.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop D at 860-779-9008.

