A sweet tribute to fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Friday marked two years since New Haven fire fighter Ricardo Torres Jr. lost his life while battling a house fire.

His two young sons, one who never even got the chance to meet his dad, honored him by helping others.

“When Ricardo passed away it was 2 weeks before Oliver’s first birthday and I was still pregnant with Crew so they don’t really have the memories with Ricardo,” said Erica Martinez.

His wife Erica Martinez lost the love of her life while he fought a fire on Valley Street.

“Grieving never ends but we’re trying to come up with a new mindset, let’s celebrate him, let’s celebrate who he was and to us, who he still is,” said Torres’s mom Cathy Foster-Mendez.

Ricardo Torres Jr. with his wife, Erica, and son, Oliver. (Erica Torres)

In addition to the lemonade stand and giving back to the community, his fire fighter brothers honored him by raising a flag in his memory to mark the day.

Oliver and Crew also got a chance to visit the Memorial Garden and their father’s bench outside of Engine Company Six.

Torres’s dad Armand Mendez said, “watching those little boys the way they’re growing up and the way they look just like their dad, every single way, personality, looks, reminds you of what Rick really stood for.”

“All of the money raised today is being donated to a local food pantry, going right back into the community, because they say that’s what Ricardo was all about,” said Matt McFarland.

Cathy said, “he was a pillar of the community, if anyone needed help, if anyone needed anything, Ricardo was there.”

Torres left such a great impact and now his little boys will carry on their father’s legacy.

“Hopefully it’s something that we’ll continue to do the next year and the next year and as the boys get older, maybe they’ll be more hands on in the community going into food shelters and giving back that way,” said Martinez. “I look forward to that.”

