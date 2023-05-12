Trumbull man found dead in woods

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A Trumbull man was found dead in a wooded area earlier this week, according to police.

Authorities said the body was found in the woods near the Pequonnock River Valley on Sunday.

The deceased male was found by a hiker.

Police identified the male as 29-year-old Matthew Robinson of Trumbull. Several items belonging to Robinson were found nearby.

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Trumbull police said there are no signs of foul play and there are no threats to the public.

“The Trumbull Police Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division, and the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded and coordinated efforts to investigate the incident,” police said.

