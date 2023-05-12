Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman used someone’s stolen identity to try and take over a bank account, open credit cards, and buy iPhones and watches, police said.

Wallingford police said they charged Audrey Bennett, 22, of Woodbury, with criminal impersonation, third-degree identity theft, fifth-degree larceny, and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy iPhones and watches. She also tried to open credit accounts and take over a debit account. (Wallingford police)

A fraud complaint was first received by the police department on Jan. 17. A victim reported that someone tried to use their information to open an AT&T account and buy a new iPhone 14. Officers said they learned that the victim had their wallet stolen from a car in their driveway.

On Jan. 30, police said someone tried to open two credit accounts in the victim’s name with two different credit card companies.

On Feb. 13, officers said they were notified that the suspect additionally opened a fraudulent account in the victim’s name at a bank.

On the same day, someone tried to take over the victim’s bank account at a local bank branch in Meriden, police said. The suspect tried to obtain a new debit card for the account, showed bank employees an identification in the name of the victim, and physically matched the victim’s description. However, the suspect could not provide the necessary information to complete the banks security questions to confirm the victim’s identity.

“The suspect left the bank without getting new debit cards or withdrawing funds,” Wallingford police said.

On Feb. 21, the suspect purchased two more iPhone 14 Pro Maxes at a T-Mobile store in Meriden, they said. The suspect used the personal identifying information of the victim to buy both phones.

Officers later discovered that on Jan. 6, the suspect used the victim’s information to purchase two Bulova watches at Zale’s Jewelers in Trumbull.

“After a lengthy investigation including multiple search warrants, detectives identified the suspect,” Wallingford police said. “Detectives drafted an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Audrey Bennett.”

Bennet was arrested on May 1.

She was released on a $21,000 surety bond and issued a court date of May 15 in Meriden.

