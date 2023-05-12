What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WFSB) - Taylor Swift kicks off three nights in Foxborough, MA beginning on Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Opening acts will be Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and 20 shows, and Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams for the May 21 show.

Shows start at 6:30 p.m. each night and parking lots are scheduled to open at 2:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

You probably have your Eras Tour outfit and your friendship bracelets ready, but there are other things you will need to know according to officials from Gillette Stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. NOTE: The Friday concert will coincide with commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

MERCHANDISE

Information about official merchandise for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be announced next week and updated via Gillette Stadium social media and the Gillette Stadium website.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 2:30 p.m. Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. Please note that prepaid parking passes, the only way to park on the stadium side of Route 1, are sold out for this event. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. Anyone not holding an event ticket will not be able to access and park in the stadium lots. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″. Please note that clear plastic backpacks and bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 11″ x 17″. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing or any other objects. Stadium and artist management reserve the right to prohibit signs or banners due to message content. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date. For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston for Friday’s show, and from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday and Sunday shows. Tickets for the Boston special event trains are sold out and a limited number of tickets are currently available for the Providence special event trains on the mTicket app. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the Friday, May 19 show via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the show via the special event train without a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while special event trains will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of each concert.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concerts. For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium for Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:05 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:10 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:30 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 5:05 PM

Providence Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium for Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21

Providence: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:05 PM

Pawtucket/Central Falls: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:11 PM

Attleboro: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:25 PM

Mansfield: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 5:20 PM

NOTE: Trains will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of each concert.

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of each concert. Please note that taxis are limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADUM RENOVATIONS

In January 2022, construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations will be in a dedicated trailer in the north end of Lot 5 on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer outside of the W3 entrance near the CVS Health Gate on the west.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

