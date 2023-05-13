Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven

More than a dozen people, and several pets, will have to find a new place to stay after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a building in New Haven.
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - More than a dozen people, and several pets, will have to find a new place to stay after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a building in New Haven.

Firefighters rushed to the home on Lombard Street just after 2:15 this afternoon.

They say they saw heavy smoke and flames shooting up from the roof before they got the fire under control.

They spent hours tending to hot spots and trying to salvage some of the items inside.

One woman who lived in the home said she was heartbroken when she saw what was happening.

“Devastation. I see my whole kids, everything they have in the world being taken away from them,” said Tiffany Rowe, New Haven. “Now we just look and we see destruction.”

17 people and 10 pets have been displaced from the home.

At least two animals, a dog and a cat, have died.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
Police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a person walking through the park noticed...
Body in Norwich park identified as man murdered in NYC
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
FORECAST: A Little Cooler, But Still Nice For Mother’s Day!
Technical Discussion: A Little Cooler, But Still Nice For Mother’s Day!

Latest News

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Man arrested nine days after release from prison over child pornography
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!
17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven
17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!