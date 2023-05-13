17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - More than a dozen people, and several pets, will have to find a new place to stay after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a building in New Haven.

Firefighters rushed to the home on Lombard Street just after 2:15 this afternoon.

They say they saw heavy smoke and flames shooting up from the roof before they got the fire under control.

They spent hours tending to hot spots and trying to salvage some of the items inside.

One woman who lived in the home said she was heartbroken when she saw what was happening.

“Devastation. I see my whole kids, everything they have in the world being taken away from them,” said Tiffany Rowe, New Haven. “Now we just look and we see destruction.”

17 people and 10 pets have been displaced from the home.

At least two animals, a dog and a cat, have died.

