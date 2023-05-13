Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

23 people taken into custody after “spring cleaning” warrant sweep

"As a result of this initiative, 23 people were taken into custody and 25 arrest warrants were...
"As a result of this initiative, 23 people were taken into custody and 25 arrest warrants were served," police said.(CT State Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Multiple police agencies participated in a large-scale warrant sweep that resulted in 23 people being taken into custody.

Officers from Troop K, along with Troop K Resident Troopers, the Colchester Resident Trooper’s Office, East Haddam Constables, Manchester Probation Officers, and Willimantic Probation Officers, participated in the sweep, among other agencies.

They say 23 people were taken into custody, and 25 arrest warrants were served.

2 separate on-sight drug arrests were made while police attempted to serve arrest warrants.

Police seized over an ounce of Fentanyl, a large amount of crack cocaine, four pistols, one of which had the serial number removed, and ammunition, all from one convicted felon.

The cumulative bond for everyone arrested totals around $900,000.

“This was a collaborative effort by all the above-listed law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of active arrest warrants held in the greater Troop K (Colchester) patrol area,” Police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
Police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a person walking through the park noticed...
Body in Norwich park identified as man murdered in NYC
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Little Cooler, But Still Nice For Mother’s Day!

Latest News

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Little Cooler, But Still Nice For Mother’s Day!
School bus (generic)
Minor injuries reported in Goshen school bus accident
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory