23 people taken into custody after “spring cleaning” warrant sweep

(WFSB) - Multiple police agencies participated in a large-scale warrant sweep that resulted in 23 people being taken into custody.

Officers from Troop K, along with Troop K Resident Troopers, the Colchester Resident Trooper’s Office, East Haddam Constables, Manchester Probation Officers, and Willimantic Probation Officers, participated in the sweep, among other agencies.

They say 23 people were taken into custody, and 25 arrest warrants were served.

2 separate on-sight drug arrests were made while police attempted to serve arrest warrants.

Police seized over an ounce of Fentanyl, a large amount of crack cocaine, four pistols, one of which had the serial number removed, and ammunition, all from one convicted felon.

The cumulative bond for everyone arrested totals around $900,000.

“This was a collaborative effort by all the above-listed law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of active arrest warrants held in the greater Troop K (Colchester) patrol area,” Police said.

