4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say four people have died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stamford Saturday morning.

State police responded to a two-car crash on I-95 Northbound in the area of exit 8 at 3:05 a.m.

According to their investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling at a very low speed in the center lane due to heavy traffic.

An SUV traveling behind the tractor-trailer did not stop and struck the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

It is not known why the SUV failed to stop.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, a 45-year-old man, was not injured.

The driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, as well as his three passengers, 59-year-old Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 29-year-old Joel Contreras Francisco, and 23-year-old Daniel Contreras Francisco were pronounced dead on scene.

They were all from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The crash remains under investigation.

