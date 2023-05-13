Contests
Box truck rollover closes lanes on I-84 in West Hartford

Box truck rolls over on I-84 east in West Hartford
Box truck rolls over on I-84 east in West Hartford(CT DOT)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two lanes on I-84 in West Hartford are blocked after a box truck rolled over Saturday morning.

The left and center lanes are closed between Exits 40 and 41 on I-84 eastbound.

The truck was carrying consumable goods and reportedly struck a light pole, state police say. The CT Department of Consumer Protection and the DOT were called to the scene.

Traffic was reported in the area due to the lane closures.

The accident was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.

State police say no injuries were reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

