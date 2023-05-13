Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Connecticut moms push for assault weapons ban

Some Connecticut moms are taking a stance against gun violence.
By Olivia Kalentek and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Some Connecticut moms are taking a stance against gun violence.

CT Moms Demand Action is hosting a Mother’s Day march calling on Congress to re-instate a federal assault weapons ban.

The group CT Moms Demand Action is a part of the network Everytown for Gun Safety.

Organization leaders say Mother’s Day marks one year since a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

That shooter was armed with an AR-15 gun and killed ten people and wounded three.

The CT Moms Demand Action group believes if assault weapons are banned, less people will die from mass shootings.

According to the gun violence archive, 2023 is on track to be one of the deadliest years due to gun violence.

The march will start at the New Haven green at 11:00 a.m. and will end around 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
Police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a person walking through the park noticed...
Body in Norwich park identified as man murdered in NYC
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Stancovitch Fabre was described as a person of interest in a deadly Norwich shooting that...
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect in deadly “targeted” attack in Norwich
Box truck rolls over on I-84 east in West Hartford
Box truck rollover closes lanes on I-84 in West Hartford
Connecticut moms push for assault weapons ban
Connecticut moms push for assault weapons ban