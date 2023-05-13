Connecticut moms push for assault weapons ban

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Some Connecticut moms are taking a stance against gun violence.

CT Moms Demand Action is hosting a Mother’s Day march calling on Congress to re-instate a federal assault weapons ban.

The group CT Moms Demand Action is a part of the network Everytown for Gun Safety.

Organization leaders say Mother’s Day marks one year since a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

That shooter was armed with an AR-15 gun and killed ten people and wounded three.

The CT Moms Demand Action group believes if assault weapons are banned, less people will die from mass shootings.

According to the gun violence archive, 2023 is on track to be one of the deadliest years due to gun violence.

The march will start at the New Haven green at 11:00 a.m. and will end around 2:00 p.m.

