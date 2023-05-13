Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - An Enfield man was charged with operating a drug factory after two Enfield police officers and an unidentified female were exposed to Fentanyl.
Enfield police say the incident happened at a home on George Washington Road on Friday.
The female ripped open a large bag of suspected Fentanyl, police say.
After a search of the home, police arrested 21-year-old Robert Corey from Enfield.
Corey was charged with:
· Possession of an assault weapon
· Violation of conditions of release
· Possession of a stolen firearm
· Risk of injury to a minor
· Four counts of unlawful storage of a firearm
· Operation of a drug factory
· Failure to obtain a serial number
· Possession with intent to sell
· Possession of drug paraphernalia
· Possession of a controlled substance
Robert Corey is being held on a $1.5 million bond, with an additional $1 million bond for the earlier incident.
